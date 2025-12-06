Ohio State wins its Big Ten opener, 86-82 over Northwestern

The Wildcats pulled to 82-81 with 21 seconds to go before the Buckeyes sealed it from the free-throw line.

Bruce Thornton added 17 points and 10 assists for Ohio State, which shot 57% (35 of 61) from the floor. Amare Bynum chipped in with 11 points and Devin Royal scored 10.

Nick Martinelli scored 32 points to go with eight rebounds and four assists to lead Northwestern (5-4, 0-2). Angelo Ciaravino added 14 points and Arrinten Page had 13.

Martinelli scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first half to help the Wildcats build a 44-40 lead. Noel scored 10 points to pace the Buckeyes.

Up next

Ohio State hosts No. 14 Illinois State on Tuesday.

Northwestern plays at home against Jackson State on Saturday.

