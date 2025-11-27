Ohio State visits Siulepa and Pittsburgh

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Ohio State after Roman Siulepa scored 20 points in Pittsburgh's 83-75 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. Ohio State averages 92.5 points and has outscored opponents by 25.2 points per game.

Pittsburgh makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Ohio State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.8%.

Bruce Thornton is shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.