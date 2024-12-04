Ohio State visits Maryland after Thornton's 24-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on Maryland after Bruce Thornton scored 24 points in Ohio State's 91-90 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Terrapins are 6-1 in home games. Maryland is 6-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Buckeyes are 0-1 on the road. Ohio State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland scores 86.8 points, 22.9 more per game than the 63.9 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 27.3 more points per game (85.9) than Maryland allows (58.6).

The Terrapins and Buckeyes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is shooting 61.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Terrapins.

John Mobley Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 56.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.