Ohio State, up by 3 at half, beats Alabama A&M 90-59

The Buckeyes made just 2 of 12 3-point attempts in the first half but had a big advantage at the free-throw line. Though they made just 10 of 18 free throws, Alabama A&M was only 2 of 3. Ohio State was 7 of 13 from the arc in the second half and finished 17 of 29 at the line.

Two Buckeyes returned to action after extended absences. Eugene Brown III, who started 10 games last season, played for the first time this season after dealing with a concussion. Isaac Likekele, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State, returned from Texas after leaving the program for three games to attend to personal matters.

The Buckeyes have won their last 26 nonconference home games, the longest active streak in the Big Ten.

Ohio State resumes Big Ten play at Northwestern on Sunday. Alabama A&M opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday.

