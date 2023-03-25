Ohio State top scorer Sensabaugh declares for NBA draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh plans to enter the NBA draft while leaving open the possibility of returning next season with the Buckeyes. Sensabaugh averaged 16.4 points and 5.4 rebounds as a freshman. He said he'll look into turning pro after one college season, but hasn't ruled out a return to school. The 6-foot-6 Sensabaugh was one of the bright spots for the Buckeyes, who started 11-3, but finished 16-19.
Credit: AP
