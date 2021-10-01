Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doc

The school says more than 170 total instances of rape and more than 2,600 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss came to light between 2018 and 2020, much of that through a law firm investigation for the university and lawsuits filed against OSU.

The crime statistics are disclosed under the federal Clery Act, and incidents are counted in the year they're reported, not the year they occurred. The 2020 data in the report adds dozens of instances of rape and about 470 instances of fondling attributed to Strauss.