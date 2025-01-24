Ohio State star RB Quinshon Judkins declares for NFL draft

Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins, who scored three touchdowns in the national championship game, is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins scores against Notre Dame during second half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins scores against Notre Dame during second half of the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Jan 24, 2025
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins, who scored three touchdowns in the national championship game, is leaving school early and entering the NFL draft.

Judkins announced his decision on social media Friday, saying “I am forever a Buckeye and will carry my time spent on campus and playing at the Shoe with me for a lifetime.”

"Winning a national championship was the best way to end this journey, and I am excited for the next step in my football career," he added.

Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Ole Miss, is widely expected to be a second-day pick in April. He was at his best against Notre Dame on Monday night, running 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 21 yards and a score.

He ended the season with 1,060 yards rushing, 161 yards receiving and 16 total TDs while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. He was even better in Oxford, Mississippi, where he tallied 3,004 yards from scrimmage and scored 34 touchdowns in two seasons.

