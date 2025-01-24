Ohio State star RB Quinshon Judkins declares for NFL draft

"Winning a national championship was the best way to end this journey, and I am excited for the next step in my football career," he added.

Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Ole Miss, is widely expected to be a second-day pick in April. He was at his best against Notre Dame on Monday night, running 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 21 yards and a score.

He ended the season with 1,060 yards rushing, 161 yards receiving and 16 total TDs while splitting time with TreVeyon Henderson. He was even better in Oxford, Mississippi, where he tallied 3,004 yards from scrimmage and scored 34 touchdowns in two seasons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP