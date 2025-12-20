Ohio State squares off against No. 12 North Carolina

The Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
By The Associated Press
9 hours ago
North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -4; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina and Ohio State play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 87.6 points while shooting 51.2% from the field.

The Tar Heels have a 10-1 record in non-conference play. North Carolina scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Ohio State averages 87.6 points, 23.5 more per game than the 64.1 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. Christoph Tilly is averaging 14.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.7%.

Caleb Wilson is averaging 19.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Luka Bogavac is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

