Ohio State remains No. 1, followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, as CFP rankings stand pat

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night, with Georgia, Michigan and Florida State following the Buckeyes, as the selection committee stood pat with its top eight teams.

Washington was fifth, followed by Pac-12 rival Oregon, Texas and Alabama at eighth.

Only one of the top 11 teams in last week's first CFP rankings lost last weekend. Oklahoma dropped from ninth to 17th after losing to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys moved up to 15th.

This weekend sets up as one with potential to shake up the top four, with Georgia and Michigan both facing their highest-ranked opponents so far.

The Bulldogs host Mississippi, the committee's ninth-ranked team. The Wolverines visit Penn State, which is 10th. Washington also faces a ranked team, with No. 18 Utah, coming to Seattle on Saturday.

