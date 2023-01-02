Ohio State pulls away early, beats Northwestern 73-57

The Wildcats missed their first six shots before Boo Buie hit a 3-pointer to make it 4-3 but Ohio State ripped off the next 10 points before Buie made another 3 to trim Northwestern’s deficit to 14-6 with 13:01 left in the first half. McNeil hit a jumper 13 seconds later that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked a 20-2 spurt that gave the Buckeyes a 34-8 lead when Sueing made two free throws with 4:31 to go before halftime.

Northwestern, which made just three of its first 27 field-goal attempts before hitting 4 of 6 to close the first half, was 0-for-8 shooting to start the second half and Key threw down a two-hand dunk with 15:31 to play that gave Ohio State its biggest lead at 46-18.