Ohio State plays Howard in opening round of NCAA Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -38.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Howard.

The Buckeyes' record in Big Ten play is 15-6, and their record is 11-1 in non-conference games. Ohio State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bison are 16-1 in MEAC play. Howard has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Stewart is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 11.7 points and 1.6 steals. Zennia Thomas is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 71.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.