Ohio State, Michigan meet in Big Ten semis

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State's Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively scored 35 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Buckeyes scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT E.J.: E.J. Liddell has connected on 34.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He's also made 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 18-0 when they shoot at least 71.4 percent from the foul line and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 14-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.5 percent or worse, and 6-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.