springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ohio State meets Seton Hall in Fort Myers

news
32 minutes ago
Ohio State and Seton Hall are set to square off in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers

Ohio State (3-1) vs. Seton Hall (3-0)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Seton Hall will go at it in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Seton Hall won against Michigan 67-65 on Tuesday, while Ohio State fell 71-65 to Xavier on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything E.J. Liddell is averaging 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. Zed Key is also a big contributor, producing 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Pirates have been led by Myles Cale, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Seton Hall has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
More ho ho ho going into Holiday in the City
2
Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography services in December
3
Local food bank seeks to combat food insecurity amid inflating food...
4
Student of the Week Southeastern High School
5
Athlete of the Week Southeastern High School
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top