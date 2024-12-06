Ohio State hosts Rutgers following Bailey's 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Ohio State after Ace Bailey scored 24 points in Rutgers' 81-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Buckeyes have gone 4-1 at home. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 9.8.

The Scarlet Knights are 0-1 on the road. Rutgers scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Ohio State makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Rutgers has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes.

Dylan Harper is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.