Ohio State hosts Grambling after Munoz's 23-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Ohio State after Antonio Munoz scored 23 points in Grambling's 81-72 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-1 at home. Ohio State scores 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Grambling ranks second in the SWAC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Ohio State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 21.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Munoz is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 10.6 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.