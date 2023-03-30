X

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon returning for 5th season

Ohio State star guard Jacy Sheldon says she’s returning for a fifth year after missing most of this season with a leg injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State star guard Jacy Sheldon said she's returning for a fifth year after missing most of this season with a leg injury.

Sheldon, who helped the Buckeyes make the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993, posted her intentions Wednesday on Twitter.

Under the caption, “Unfinished business,” Sheldon wrote: “I love being a Buckeye and I can’t wait to run it back with my teammates. See you next year Buckeye Nation.”

Sheldon only played in 13 games this season. The 5-foot-10 guard played well in the NCAA Tournament, hitting a late layup to beat North Carolina before Ohio State knocked out UConn, ending the Huskies' streak of reaching 14 straight Final Fours.

Ohio State lost Monday night to top-seeded Virginia Tech.

Sheldon averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals as a junior.

