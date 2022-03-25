springfield-news-sun logo
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell declares for NBA draft

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell (32) blocks a shot by Loyola Chicago's Chris Knight during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

1 hour ago
Ohio State forward E

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell announced Friday he has declared for the NBA draft.

The decision by the All-American to skip his senior season was no surprise.

Liddell had the best season of his three-year Buckeyes career, averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.5 assists per game.

Liddell scored in double figures in every game and had 13 games of 20 or more points.

“He has developed and grown significantly as a player every single year as a Buckeye, and that will continue to be the case as an NBA player," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “E.J. has represented our program at the highest level with his excellent play, leadership and of course, his trademark smile. E.J. will always be a Buckeye.”

Ohio State finished 20-12, beating Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Villanova 71-61 in the second round.

