Ohio State faces Maryland on 3-game road slide

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Buckeyes play Maryland.

The Terrapins are 5-5 in home games. Maryland is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buckeyes are 6-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State scores 82.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Maryland is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Ohio State allows to opponents. Ohio State has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 47.3% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The Terrapins and Buckeyes match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Terrapins. Darius Adams is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

