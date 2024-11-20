Ohio State closes on a 28-3 run to rout Evansville 80-30

Evansville started the game 2 of 17 from the field and also missed 13 straight shots spanning halftime. Royal had 10 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Then Royal and Meechie Johnson Jr. each scored 10 points in the second half, while the Purple Ace were held to 16.

Johnson finished with 13 points and John Mobley Jr. had 11 for Ohio State (3-1), which was coming off a 78-64 setback at No. 23 Texas A&M on Friday. The Buckeyes controlled the glass, outrebounding Evansville 48-28.

Gabriel Pozzato scored eight points for Evansville (1-4). The Purple Aces finished 11 of 58 from the field (19%), 2 of 27 from 3-point range (11%).

The Buckeyes improved to 11-1 all-time against teams currently in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are also scheduled to play Valparaiso and Indiana State in December.

Ohio State plays the second of a four-game homestand on Friday against Campbell. Evansville, which has no more Power Four opponents on its schedule, hosts Green Bay on Friday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

