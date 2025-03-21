Ohio State Buckeyes play the Montana State Bobcats in first round of NCAA Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ohio State takes on Montana State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes are 14-6 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Ohio State averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Bobcats are 20-1 against Big Sky teams. Montana State is second in the Big Sky scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

Ohio State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajae Petty is averaging 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Esmeralda Morales is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bobcats. Natalie Picton is averaging 9.4 points and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 16.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.