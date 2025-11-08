Ohio State Buckeyes play the Coppin State Eagles in non-conference action

Coppin State Eagles at Ohio State Buckeyes
Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State heads to Ohio State for a non-conference matchup.
Ohio State went 26-7 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.
Coppin State finished 10-8 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Eagles gave up 63.5 points per game while committing 15.9 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...
2
STEM school starts construction on $18.9M facility on Clark State’s...
3
Warming shelter to open Sunday in Springfield with plummeting temps
4
City awards $50K to Second Harvest Food Bank during increased demand...
5
Scout’s Café to open third location in former Winans in downtown...