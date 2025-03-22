Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers square off in NCAA Tournament second round

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Ohio State and No. 20 Tennessee square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Buckeyes' record in Big Ten games is 14-6, and their record is 12-0 in non-conference games. Ohio State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Volunteers' record in SEC play is 9-9. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 6.0.

Ohio State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Gray is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 12.3 points. Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Jewel Spear is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 13 points. Talaysia Cooper is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.