Ohio State begins season at home against IU Indianapolis

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -28.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State starts the season at home against IU Indianapolis.

Ohio State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis finished 10-22 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.