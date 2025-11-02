Ohio State begins season at home against IU Indianapolis

IU Indianapolis Jaguars at Ohio State Buckeyes
Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -28.5; over/under is 160
BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State starts the season at home against IU Indianapolis.
Ohio State finished 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes averaged 78.8 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.
IU Indianapolis finished 10-22 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shot 47.5% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
