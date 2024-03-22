Ohio State advances to the women's ice hockey championship game for the third straight season

Ohio State (34-4-0), which is in the Frozen Four for the fourth straight season, seeks its second national championship in program history on Sunday — after winning in 2022.

Clarkson (33-5-2), which scored on a power play in the fourth overtime to beat Minnesota 3-2 in a regional final, was looking to advance to its first national title game since winning it in 2018.

Clarkson opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game when Anne Cherkowski took a pass from captain Brooke McQuigge and spun in front of the net for a shot past Raygan Kirk.

Makenna Webster tied it at 1-all with 6:07 left to play in the first when she drove to the net all alone, following a turnover, and put it past Michelle Pasiechnyk.

