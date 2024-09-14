Ohio starts fast and then controls Morgan State in 21-6 win

On Ohio's following drive, Navarro led a four-play, 81-yard drive that ended with him running it in from the 10 as the first quarter ended. The big play on the drive occurred when Navarro threw a 53-yard completion to Coleman Owen to put the ball at Morgan State's 25-yard line.

Ohio sealed it when Tyus ran it in from the 13 almost five minutes into the second half. The score ended a nine-play, 74-yard drive.

Tahj Smith threw for 136 yards for Morgan State (1-2) in the first meeting between the two teams.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football