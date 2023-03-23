Ohio Senate OKs transportation budget with rail safety rules

Senators added more rail-related safety items, including requiring wayside detectors to be installed 10 to 15 miles apart, with oversight from the Ohio Department of Transportation and PUCO. Currently, the Federal Railroad Association allows some wayside detectors to be spaced up to 25 miles apart.

The PUCO also would have to examine different kinds of railway detectors and cameras and submit its findings to the General Assembly.

Whether the Legislature is allowed to impose these provisions on the rail industry at all has been a matter of debate.

The Ohio Railroad Association has argued that several of the measures are preempted by federal law. State lawmakers have disagreed, saying the General Assembly can put statewide safeguards in place to help protect its constituents.

Sen. President Matt Huffman said the Legislature has worked with legal experts and believes the provisions are not preempted, but if challenges arise it could be up to the federal courts to decide.

