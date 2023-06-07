Ohio Senate moves to criminalize secretly tracking people with Air Tags, similar apps, devices

Sens. Nathan Manning, a Cuyahoga County Republican, and Nickie Antonio, a Cleveland area Democrat, said the legislation was inspired by the story of Kar'Mell Triplett, an Akron woman whose ex-boyfriend hid an AirTag in her car.

Triplett was terrified, she previously testified before a Senate committee, but under current state law, had little to no legal recourse.

Advocates, such as Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, applaud it as a way to protect domestic violence survivors from further abuse — especially after an individual leaves an abusive situation. There is no known opposition to the measure.

Exceptions to the proposal include some law enforcement activity; parents or guardians tracking their children; caregivers tracking an elderly or disabled person they are entrusted with; a non-private investigator acting on behalf of a “legitimate business purpose;” and private investigators on certain cases.

The bill now heads to the House for further consideration.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.