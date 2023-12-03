Ohio seeking 2nd straight 10-win season when it faces Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Ohio is looking for its second-straight 10-win season when the Bobcats face Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

Ohio (9-3, Mid-American) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6, Sun Belt), Dec. 16, 11 a.m. ET

LOCATION: Conway, South Carolina

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke, 2,207 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Georgia Southern: QB Brin Davis, 3,341 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 16 interceptions.

NOTABLE

Ohio: The Bobcats have recorded consecutive nine-win regular seasons for the first time in school history.

Georgia Southern: The Eagles were bowl eligible by the end of October, but lost their past four games.

LAST TIME

This is the first-ever meeting between Ohio and Georgia Southern.

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 15th bowl game in school history.

Georgia Southern: First appearance in Myrtle Beach Bowl, sixth bowl game in school history.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

In Other News
1
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
2
Sky’s the limit for Butler Tech’s aviation high schoolers
3
Stafford: This holiday season, bring out your family legends
4
New Springfield car wash now open, will host grand opening this month
5
Woman crossing road killed in morning crash in Springfield Twp.
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top