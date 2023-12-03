Ohio seeking 2nd straight 10-win season when it faces Georgia Southern in Myrtle Beach Bowl

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio: QB Kurtis Rourke, 2,207 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Georgia Southern: QB Brin Davis, 3,341 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, 16 interceptions.

NOTABLE

Ohio: The Bobcats have recorded consecutive nine-win regular seasons for the first time in school history.

Georgia Southern: The Eagles were bowl eligible by the end of October, but lost their past four games.

LAST TIME

This is the first-ever meeting between Ohio and Georgia Southern.

BOWL HISTORY

Ohio: First appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 15th bowl game in school history.

Georgia Southern: First appearance in Myrtle Beach Bowl, sixth bowl game in school history.

