Ohio Republicans aim to rename state park after Donald Trump

The state park in question is located in Cortland, with more than 7,000 acres, and one of the largest lakes in the state. Loychik had initially announced his plans for the bill in mid-March, resulting in a wave of criticism from Democratic colleagues.

“Ohioans’ are struggling with an addiction crisis, economic disruption, and a pandemic that the other guy said would disappear just like magic,” Democratic Rep. Rich Brown tweeted on March 12. “Instead of addressing these pressing issues, Ohio House Republicans are spending their time flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief.”

The state would need $300,000 allocated to change the signs in the park, according to the bill language.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Loychick.

Also in response to the bill, the state Department of Natural Resources defended the name of the park.

“The name has withstood the test of time. Mosquito Creek Lake was formed by damming Mosquito Creek back in 1944,” the statement read. “Since then, Mosquito Lake State Park has become one of Ohio’s best state parks, best fishing lakes, and has one of Ohio’s most important wildlife refuges.”

The first proposal introduced by Republican legislators in honor of Trump sought to declare his birthday, June 14, as Donald J. Trump Day in Ohio.

While it is not uncommon for states to turn the birthdays of former presidents into paid holidays or days of significance, that designation is usually bestowed after death. More than 40 states, including Ohio, recognize Ronald Reagan Day.

