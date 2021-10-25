Ohio reports more deaths than births; experts cite pandemic

The Columbus Dispatch reported Monday that roughly 143,661 Ohioans died last year while 129,313 were born, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. So far in 2021, Ohio has logged 107,462 deaths and 100,781 births.

The newspaper reported that in the 112 years since statewide record keeping began in 1909, data it compiled along with the Ohio History Connection shows deaths never previously surpassed births despite countless wars, economic downturns and disease.