Ohio proposal would ban drivers from holding phones, devices

Having an electronic device in your hand while behind the wheel would also become a primary offense, meaning police wouldn’t need another reason such as speeding to pull drivers over, according to the bill introduced by Rep. Stacy Abrams, a Republican from Harrison in southwestern Ohio, and Rep. Brian Lampton, a Republican from Beavercreek in suburban Dayton.

The bill would ban all hand-held uses of a phone, from sending a text to checking Facebook to punching in an address on a mapping app. It provides exceptions for first responders on their way to an emergency. It also includes a “one-swipe” exception to allow people to answer in-coming calls and then disconnect them.