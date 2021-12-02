Ohio priest pleads guilty to raping altar boy

The victim, who is now 41, was 10 and 11 years old at the time.

Speaking in court, the man told Drew that he will have to answer to God for what he did.

Drew declined to speak, but his lawyer said the defense expressed remorse.

The archdiocese announced it will seek the “laicization” of Drew.

“Father Geoff Drew will never again have a priestly assignment in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati or any other diocese,” Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said in a statement.