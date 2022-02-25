Ohio political mapmakers awaiting fate of high court meeting

The third dissenting justice in the gerrymandering cases, the governor's son Justice Pat DeWine, has recused himself from Tuesday's proceeding. O’Connor has replaced DeWine with Judge W. Scott Gwin, a Democrat.

Cupp, himself a former justice, made perhaps the most impassioned argument to date Thursday night on Republicans' behalf. He argued the belabored back-and-forth with the court was a necessary exercise for understanding how Ohio's brand new redistricting system should be carried out.

“The fact is, is that it is a new constitutional provision that has never before been utilized or navigated or litigated — and, as such, naturally results in differing opinions and understanding about what is required," Cupp said. “Decisions of the Ohio Supreme Court have subsequently filled in some of the meaning of certain constitutional provisions."

The panel's Democrats, Sykes and Russo, voted against the third set of maps — questioning Republicans' characterization that the plan creates a 54-45 Republican majority in the Ohio House and an 18-15 Republican majority in Ohio Senate. That would be just the ratios the high court has ordered, because it would deliver Ohioans representation at the Statehouse proportional to their party preferences.

Sykes criticized Republicans for excluding his party from the creation of the final maps for the third time in a row.

The Democratic leader of the Ohio Senate, Kenny Yuko, said in a statement that the commission “has had more than enough chances to work together and follow the court’s directions.” He said, "Ohioans deserve better.”

