Ohio plays Southern Miss on 5-game road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio will look to break its five-game road skid when the Bobcats face Southern Miss.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 in home games. Southern Miss has a 3-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 1-9 on the road. Ohio is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 42.3% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio's 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre Sutton is averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Melyia Grayson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedi Watkins is averaging 15.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Bailey Tabeling is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 57.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

