Ohio, Miami universities are requiring COVID-19 vaccine

40 minutes ago
Ohio University and Miami University are joining the list of college campuses requiring students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise amid spread of the delta variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio University and Miami University announced Tuesday they're joining the list of campuses requiring students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise amid spread of the delta variant.

Being fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will be required for participation in spring semester classes and other in-person activities at OU. At Miami, students must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, and those who don’t have at least a first dose by Oct. 25 can’t register for spring classes.

Echoing guidance from health officials, OU President Hugh Sherman said vaccination is the best protection against the coronavirus.

Both schools say they'll consider requests for exemptions because of medical reasons and reasons of conscience, including sincere religious beliefs.

Other schools including Ohio State and Kent State universities previously announced similar vaccination requirements for students and employees.

Sherman said new incentive programs are planned at Ohio University for those who get vaccinated before its deadline, but he didn't share details.

In a separate incentive program, state employees have been able to receive $100 for getting vaccinated, and their spouses could receive $25 if they also get vaccinated. As of last week, more than 3,300 employees and 1,000 spouses had participated in that.

