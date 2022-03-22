Ohio mapmakers to meet on 4th set of statehouse districts

Separately, a three-judge panel has been appointed to hear a federal lawsuit brought by a group of Republican voters asking essentially the opposite. The parties want the court to greenlight the most recent legislative maps — which were declared unconstitutional on March 17 — because the May 3 primary is so close at hand.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is both the state's elections chief and a member of the redistricting commission, paused certain preparations for the primary last week after the latest maps were invalidated.

A Democratic group that's challenging Ohio's congressional map also has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to delay the date of the primary.

In a new suit filed Monday, the National Democratic Redistricting Commission, led by Obama-era Attorney General Eric Holder, argues that the latest plan for U.S. House districts is still gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Replies to their complaint are due Tuesday.