Ohio mapmakers OK 2nd congressional map over Dem objections

One of those competitive districts is in the Cincinnati area now represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot. The other in the Toledo area represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longest serving woman in Congress.

Twelve of Ohio's 16 current U.S. House seats are held by Republicans. The state will lose one seat with the 2022 elections due to lagging population recorded in the 2020 Census. The new maps are designed to account for that shift.

The map approved Wednesday adds to Republican U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson's partisan advantage in the Columbus-area 12th District that was competitive for Democrats as recently as 2018.

Ohio's one lost congressional seat is subtracted in the Akron area, where the once reliably safe districts of Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez were merged into a single district leaning 4.3% Democratic. Ryan is seeking a U.S. Senate seat and Gonzalez announced his retirement after voting to impeach former Republican President Donald Trump.

Without bipartisan support, the map will last just four years — rather than the possible 10 stretching until the next census. That's assuming it is upheld by the court, where separate lawsuits have been brought by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee's legal arm, as well as the Ohio offices of the League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute.

Republicans sought to pass it Wednesday, because the candidate filing deadline for Congress is coming up Friday. Democrats argued the deadline was artificial, given lawmakers have within their power to move the May 3 primary. They have so far refused, despite concern from the state's attorney general, secretary of state and its association of county election officials.

Congressional representatives are not required to live in their districts, but it can be a political disadvantage to live outside them.

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021, photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepare for a meeting on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The GOP's focus on the makeup of state supreme courts escalated this week after a series of legal setbacks frustrated the party's effort to redraw congressional maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. That prompted some leading Republicans to press the party to pay more attention to elections in November in which some supreme court justices will face voters. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File)

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, left, and state Sen. Vernon Sykes speak to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman speaks to reporters after a meeting of the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)