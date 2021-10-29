Ohio man accused of dropping destructive devices onto boats

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, of Marietta, Ohio, was charged Thursday in a federal criminal complaint with possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices. Federal prosecutors said Becker was arrested Wednesday in Marietta.

Becker is accused of buying pipes and other components of the devices from a Lowe's store on four occasions. Law enforcement officers recovered suspected destructive devices from two tugboats on Monday and on Oct. 21. Authorities believe the devices were dropped from a bridge, the complaint said.