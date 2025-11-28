Breaking: Wintry weather expected this weekend, several inches of snow possible

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel puts his iconic red sweater-vest on the line ahead of Michigan showdown

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel is known for the red sweater-vest he wore on the sidelines while leading the Ohio State football team
FILE - Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel watches a scoreboard tribute for the 2002 national championship team during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel watches a scoreboard tribute for the 2002 national championship team during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
news
1 hour ago
X

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel, known for sporting a red sweater-vest when he led the Ohio State football team, may be feeling blue if the Buckeyes lose to the University of Michigan on Saturday.

Tressel has agreed to wear a blue vest if the Wolverines win the annual showdown. Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist will likewise wear a red Ohio State vest if his team loses.

“The game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports,” Tressel said in a statement Friday. “I like our chances heading into the game and have great faith in our guys. Let’s go Bucks!”″

Tressel was 106-22 in 10 seasons at Ohio State, including a national championship in 2002, and lost just once to Michigan.

Gilchrist is confident that Michigan will extend its recent winning streak in the showdown.

“I look forward to watching the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fifth year in a row,” he said. “Forever Go Blue!”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are eschewing fashion for salty snacks, with a bet featuring locally made potato chips.

In Other News
1
Actress Marsha Dietlein to introduce two of her holiday movies at State...
2
‘They saved my life’: Springfield woman grateful to Mercy Health after...
3
Springfield’s Fulton Elementary students come together before...
4
Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks
5
DeWine fixes Ohio property tax glitch, preserving Homestead relief for...