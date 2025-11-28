Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel puts his iconic red sweater-vest on the line ahead of Michigan showdown

“The game is one of the greatest traditions in all of sports,” Tressel said in a statement Friday. “I like our chances heading into the game and have great faith in our guys. Let’s go Bucks!”″

Tressel was 106-22 in 10 seasons at Ohio State, including a national championship in 2002, and lost just once to Michigan.

Gilchrist is confident that Michigan will extend its recent winning streak in the showdown.

“I look forward to watching the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for the fifth year in a row,” he said. “Forever Go Blue!”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are eschewing fashion for salty snacks, with a bet featuring locally made potato chips.