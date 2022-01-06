Ohio looks to extend streak vs Kent State

WINNING WHEN: Ohio is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Bobcats are 2-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MAC teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com