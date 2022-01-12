Ohio justices spar over reduction of murder suspect's bond

At issue in the court's 4-3 vote was whether the initial bond set by a trial court judge for a man accused of murder in a fatal 2020 shooting in Cincinnati was too high. Justices upheld a lower court decision that lowered the bond to $500,000.

The victim's grandmother testified that the family would feel unsafe if the suspect were released on bail, and authorities said the suspect presented a false ID when confronted after fleeing to Las Vegas, according to court records describing arguments in favor of a higher bond.