Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony

The bill would create a felony offense for “swatting,” which is when someone knowingly reports a false emergency that prompts response by law enforcement, such as a kidnapping, school shooting or other violent crimes. Supporters of the bill say such situations cause unnecessary panic, disruption and expense, and can end with innocent people being arrested or harmed.

GOP Rep. Kevin Miller, of Newark, who sponsored the legislation, said such false alarms can “create highly charged incidents” that end in tragedy.