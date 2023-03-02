Ohio House OKs transportation budget with rail safety rules

The Ohio Railroad Association has said in testimony that several of the provisions addressing rail safety are preempted by federal law. State lawmakers disagreed, saying the General Assembly can put statewide safeguards in place to help protect its constituents.

Speaker Jason Stephens, a southern Ohio Republican, said implementing the provisions made an important statement to all Ohioans about the Legislature's commitment to rail safety, especially those impacted by the derailment. How they will interact with federal law, he said, will ultimately lie with the courts and with the U.S. Congress.

Under another part of the budget proposal, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle owners would see lower annual registration fees, with costs decreasing from $200 to $100 starting in 2024.

House Finance Committee Chair Rep. Jay Edwards, a Nelsonville Republican, said lowering the fees was about fairness, as gas-powered vehicle owners pay around $180 in gas tax per year while plug-in hybrid owners pay around $65 annually on top of the current registration fee.

The budget now goes to the Senate for consideration.

