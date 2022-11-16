Ohio House OKs bill to stiffen texting-while-driving penalty

Democrats questioned the amendments, saying what was passed doesn't go far enough and isn't truly a “hands-free” measure.

Bill analysts pointed out that current Ohio law “is silent” when it comes to new phone uses that have become a part of everyday life since the pandemic, such as attending virtual meetings. The current law also does not provide instruction for uses such as livestreaming or recording video.

The bill will go to the Senate next. GOP Senate President Matt Huffman said he is not in favor of the bill, but would allow it to come to a vote if fellow Republican lawmakers overwhelmingly show support.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine had supported the legislation. His spokesperson, Dan Tierney, said the bill's passage in the House is a “great step forward” toward saving more lives and making Ohio roads safer.

___

Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.