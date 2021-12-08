Ohio House OKs bill on babies born alive after abortion

Mary Parker, director of legislative affairs at Ohio Right to Life, the state's oldest and largest anti-abortion group, praised lawmakers for passing the measure, which heads next to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, an abortion opponent.

“This vital anti-infanticide legislation will ensure that a baby who survives a botched abortion receives life-saving care,” Parker said in a statement.

The measure was sponsored by Republican state Sens. Terry Johnson, a retired doctor, and Steve Huffman, a practicing physician. It cleared the Ohio Senate in October.

Huffman has called the bill “another step in our continued commitment to uphold the sanctity of human life.”

Ohio law already punishes doctors who don’t take efforts to save the lives of babies born alive after abortions. The bill expanded the law by including a new crime of “purposely failing to take measures to preserve the health or life of a child.”

In cases of procedures in abortion clinics, doctors must provide care to a baby born alive, call 911 and arrange transportation to a hospital, under the proposal.

During testimony, opponents testified that requiring invasive life-saving measures in such cases stands to steal the precious final moments from mothers and infants.

Democrats called the bill a redundant attack on abortion rights, noting doctors are already required to provide appropriate medical care in all situations.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a similar measure last week.