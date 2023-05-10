Ohio House advances transgender student-athlete ban for girls’ and women’s sports

They also point out that the Ohio High School Athletic Association already has policies in place for transgender athletes, which advocates say are strict enough. Those include requiring transgender girls to have completed at least one year of hormone therapy and to demonstrate that they do not “possess physical or physiological advances over genetic females.”

No complaints against transgender athlete participation in sports have been brought to OHSAA since it first implemented its transgender athlete policies in 2018, according to OHSAA spokesperson Tim Stried.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine previously questioned the need for such a ban, also pointing to OHSAA as an already existing authority that can make the best decisions for their athletes without help from the Legislature.

Lawmakers seeking to pass the measure could also face pushback from the Biden administration under a recent federal proposal that could prohibit these outright bans from being enforced at federally funded schools, although the timeline on that proposal is not clear.

The full Ohio House could vote on the measure as soon as next week.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.