Ohio hosts Butler after Bower's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Butler after Gigi Bower scored 21 points in Ohio's 97-37 victory over the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

The Bobcats are 2-3 in home games. Ohio ranks ninth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.2 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. Butler ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

Ohio averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling is scoring 11.7 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bobcats.

Caroline Strande is averaging 15.6 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.