Ohio hosts Bowling Green in MAC action

Key stats

Ohio Offense

Overall: 414.5 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 222.3 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 192.3 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (82nd)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 425.3 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 266.5 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 158.8 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (105th)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 315.5 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 165 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 150.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (104th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 350.3 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 239.5 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 110.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (73rd)

Bowling Green ranks 106th in third down percentage, converting 35% of the time. Ohio ranks 7th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 22.2%.

Bowling Green is 19th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Bowling Green is 107th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Ohio's red zone defense ranks 54th at 80%.

Team leaders

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 870 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Sieh Bangura, 299 yards on 66 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 456 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 660 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaderris Roberts, 172 yards on 31 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 159 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Ohio won 52-35 over Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 20. Navarro led Ohio with 290 yards on 18-of-27 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 72 yards. Bangura carried the ball 18 times for 123 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding one reception for five yards. Hendricks had eight receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Bowling Green fell 40-17 to Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 20. Pyne led Bowling Green with 131 yards on 11-of-21 passing (52.4%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Lucian Anderson III had 79 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown. Jacob Harris put up 46 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Ohio plays at Ball State on Oct. 4. Bowling Green hosts Toledo on Oct. 11.