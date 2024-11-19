Ohio home explosion leaves 2 dead, 1 injured as debris rains down on neighborhood

A man and a woman were killed in the blast, Bethel Tate Fire Chief Christopher Cooper said. Another man suffered burns and was being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, he said.

The names of the three people have not been released, and it wasn't immediately clear if any of them lived at the home.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into the blast. Bethel is a village in Tate Township in southwestern Ohio.

This story has been edited to correct that Bethel is a village, not a census-designated place.