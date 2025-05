Ohio high school lacrosse player dies from injury he suffered in a game

Veselic, a sophomore, was injured Tuesday during a game in Olmsted Falls. He was rushed to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Cleveland television station WKYC reported that Veselic was struck by the ball in the back of his head, just below the helmet.

The district superintendent's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Bay Village is 15 miles west of Cleveland.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports